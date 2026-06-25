Browns' KC Concepcion: To line up all over the formation

Zac Jackson of The Athletic suggests that Concepcion will line up all over the formation in the Browns' re-tooled WR corps, as the team looks for "the best ways to utilize his explosiveness."

It remains to be seen which QB will be throwing Concepcion the ball come Week 1, but whether that's Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders, the 2026 first-rounder out of Texas A&M should have a chance to make an immediate impact this season alongside top returning WR Jerry Jeudy and rookie second-rounder Denzel Boston. Cedric Tillman, Isaiah Bond and Tylan Wallace also are in the mix, but Concepcion's projected role/upside make him an intriguing fantasy option regardless of the outcome of the team's looming signal-caller competition.