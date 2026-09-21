Concepcion caught all six targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 23-19 win over the Bucs. He added one rushing attempt for minus-6 yards.

Concepcion's six targets tied Harold Fannin for second on the team, finishing one behind Denzel Boston, who proved again to be the big-play threat for the Browns, finishing with a 5-95-1 receiving line. Concepcion is running the majority of his routes from the slot, but his average depth of target was a microscopic 1.8 yards Sunday. It's going to be difficult to produce big yards when catching the ball basically at the line of scrimmage. Through two games, Concepcion has 10 catches for 71 scoreless yards on 11 targets. He gets a boost in PPR formats as a WR4/5 headed into next Sunday's date with the Panthers.