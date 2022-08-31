The Browns claimed Mond off waivers from the Vikings on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Mond was drafted by the Vikings in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft but failed to impress during his short time with the organization and was waived ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. However, he quickly found a new home with the Browns, who've dealt with well documented QB controversy over the last year. Currently, it appears like Mond will compete with Joshua Dobbs for the backup spot behind Jacoby Brissett, who'll operate as the starter while Deshaun Watson is suspended.