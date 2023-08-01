Coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Mond will start at QB against the Jets in Thursday's Hall of Fame preseason game, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The report adds that rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson is slated to play in the second half of the contest, a scenario that gives the duo a chance to log preseason snaps as they compete for depth QB slotting. With that in mind, fellow signal-callers Deshaun Watson and Joshua Dobbs, are listed atop the Browns' current unofficial depth chart.