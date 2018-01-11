Browns' Kelvin Taylor: Signs reserve/future contract
Taylor signed a reserve/future contract with the Browns on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Taylor was waived by the Falcons at roster cutdowns in September, but will have a chance to go through the Browns' offseason program this year.
