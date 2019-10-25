Lamm (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Lamm worked in a limited fashion during this week's practices, and now his status appears to be a game-time decision. If he can shake off the injury in time, Lamm could start at left tackle since Greg Robinson has been benched, Ulrich reports.

