Lamm (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Lamm has missed four straight games due to a lingering knee injury, but he appears to have a shot at suiting up Week 6 against Seattle. He'll provide valuable depth at offensive tackle if healthy enough to play.

