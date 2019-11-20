Play

Lamm (knee) fully participated in Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Lamm has seen just four snaps in 2019. It remains to be seen whether he'll take the field Sunday, and if Lamm can't go, Chris Hubbard figures to line up at right tackle for the Browns.

