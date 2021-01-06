site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Kendall Lamm: Good to go
Lamm was projected to be a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
After missing last week's game due to an illness, Lamm appears to be healthy. While the Browns did not practice Wednesday, he is listed to be a full participant for when they return.
