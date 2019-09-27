Browns' Kendall Lamm: Out again
Lamm (knee) will remain sidelined for Sunday's matchup with the Ravens, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official website reports.
Lamm's absence will mark his third consecutive game on the sidelines. With Chris Hubbard listed as questionable, the Browns could potentially be thin at tackle. Justin McCray figures to see an increased workload as a result of the injuries.
