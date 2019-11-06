Lamm (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Lamm appears ready to return to the sidelines following a seven-game absence. His presence will provide Cleveland with much-needed depth along its offensive line, but don't expect to see Lamm take the field unless injuries force him into action.

