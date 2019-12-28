Play

Lamm (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's season finale against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Lamm was limited at practice all week, which makes this outcome relatively unsurprising. Justin McCray would be the only backup tackle available should he ultimately be unable to give it a go.

