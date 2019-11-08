Play

Lamm (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Lamm appeared good to go after working as a full practice participant Wednesday, but there's apparently still some question of his availability after missing the last seven games. The 27-year-old should serve in a reserve role if able to play this week.

