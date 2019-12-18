Play

Lamm (knee) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Lamm exited Sunday's loss to the Cardinals and didn't return, but the severity of his injury hasn't been revealed. It's not a good sign that he's unable to practice to start the week, and the 27-year-old tackle has two more sessions to get back on the field ahead of Week 16's divisional clash against Baltimore.

