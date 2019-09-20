Browns' Kendall Lamm: Sitting out Sunday
Lamm (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Rams, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Lamm will miss his second straight game after sitting out of practice all week. Wyatt Teller or Justin McCray may have to fill in at right tackle if Chris Hubbard (foot) can't go.
