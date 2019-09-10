Head coach Freddie Kitchens said Lamm will miss an unspecified amount of time with a knee injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Petrak also notes that Kitchens wasn't specific when naming a timetable, saying it could be a couple days or a couple weeks until Lamm returns. The 27-year-old is the only backup tackle on the roster, so his absence could lead to a roster move on the Browns' part.