Lamm (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

After missing Wednesday's practice, Lamm returned for two limited sessions to close out the week. The 27-year-old saw his first significant work of the season over the past two weeks and will look to continue that trend Sunday.

