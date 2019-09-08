Lamm (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Titans, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Lamm was deployed because Greg Robinson was ejected for throwing a punch, so now the Browns are severely depleted with both of their left tackles currently sitting out. The hope is that Lamm will return after halftime, otherwise Justin McCray will likely bump over to left tackle.

