Play

Lamm (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the 49ers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Lamm will sit out for the fourth consecutive game. His absence will continue to leave the Browns tight on depth, especially with starting right tackle Chris Hubbard (foot) questionable.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories