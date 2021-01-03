site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Kendall Lamm: Won't play Week 17
Lamm (illness) is inactive Week 17 against Pittsburgh.
Lamm's absence will affect the Cleveland offensive line depth, leaving Alex Taylor as presumably the next man up at tackle if anything happens to Jack Conklin or Jedrick Wills.
