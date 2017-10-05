Britt (knee/groin) didn't participate in the Browns' practice Thursday.

Rather than taking part in the Browns' on-field session, Britt was only able to get in some cardio work on the sideline with a stationary bike. The pair of injuries coupled with his lack of involvement in practice this week muddles Britt's status heading into the Browns' Week 5 matchup with the Jets, potentially leaving a thin receiving corps in even rougher shape than usual. Rashard Higgins, who was a practice-squad player prior to Week 2, would likely act as Cleveland's top wideout Sunday if Britt is unable to take the field.