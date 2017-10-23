Britt caught two passes (five targets) for seven yards during Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Titans.

Despite missing curfew on the eve of Cleveland's Week 6 matchup with the Texans, Britt still drew the start in Week 7, though it's rather hard to tell from the box score. The 29-year-old has yet to catch more than three passes in a single contest and has just 10 receptions for 128 yards on the year, as he's been in coach Hue Jackson's doghouse almost from the get-go. His dedication has been continuously questioned and his lack of results on the field back that up.