Britt (leg) was seen practicing Saturday after leaving Thursday's practice with cramps, Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com reports.

Britt rode the bike during Friday's practice but returned to full action on Saturday and was able to haul in a few passes. It seems that his cramp issues are behind him, but the Browns may want to continue to monitor him, as he's expected to play a big role in the offense in 2017.

