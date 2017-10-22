Britt (groin/knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Britt, who had missed the Browns' previous two games due to injury, was limited in practices throughout the week, but proved healthy enough for the team to sign off on his return to action. However, while he was sidelined with the injuries in the Week 6 loss to the Texans, Britt drew the Browns' ire after missing a curfew with fellow injured wideout Corey Coleman (hand), resulting in the team sending both players home early from Houston, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Britt, who has had numerous off-field issues during his career, could be at risk of losing his roster spot if he has any further transgressions before the season ends.