Browns' Kenny Britt: Doubtful for Week 5
Britt (knee/groin) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jets.
It's not clear if Britt was able to get in any work at Friday's practice, but his "doubtful" designation suggests he was sidelined for the third day in a row, and also that he will not play in Week 5. With Britt likely out, Rashard Higgins and Ricardo Louis are on track to be the Browns' top receiver this week.
