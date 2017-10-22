Browns' Kenny Britt: Expected to play Sunday against Titans
Britt (groin) is expected to play Sunday against the Titans, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Britt has missed two consecutive games because of the injury, though there is also a report that he was sent home before last week's game after missing curfew. He was targeted 18 times combined in the two games before the injury, though given the issues it wouldn't be surprising if he was used sparingly in the short term.
