Britt was active and fully healthy for Sunday's 33-16 loss to the Vikings, but didn't see the field during the contest, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

After a two-game absence due to groin and knee injuries, Britt was cleared to play in the Week 7 loss to the Titans, despite having irked head coach Hue Jackson by missing a team curfew in Houston a week earlier. Britt ended up playing 55 snaps in the game against Tennessee, but reeled in just two of five targets for seven yards. Though Britt ostensibly opened the season as the Browns' No. 1 receiver, his poor production to date coupled with the coaching staff's dissatisfaction with his off-the-field conduct likely prompted Jackson to make the veteran wideout a de facto healthy scratch Sunday. It isn't known if Britt will be similarly marginalized in the weeks to come, but even if he reclaims a sizable workload, he'll struggle to generate meaningful numbers in a weak Browns passing attack.