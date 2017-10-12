Browns' Kenny Britt: Groin acts up during practice
Britt (groin, knee) practiced again Thursday, but rested late during the session after his groin injury acted up, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Britt sat out the Browns' Week 5 loss to the Jets with the groin and knee complications, but it appears the former issue is the main source of his pain at this juncture. He'll likely go down as a limited participant in practice for the second straight day, and his inability to go through the final few drills Thursday leaves him day-to-day heading into the Week 6 matchup with the Texans. If healthy enough to suit up, Britt would likely represent the top target in the passing game for newly-installed starting quarterback Kevin Hogan.
