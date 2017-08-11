Britt caught one pass (three targets) for four yards in Thursday's 20-14 win over the Saints.

Britt didn't make much of an impact in his first game in a Browns uniform, but much of that can be blamed on Brock Osweiler, who struggled with accuracy throughout the night. Britt is expected to line up alongside Corey Coleman as the team's deep threat, but without reliable quarterback play, his fantasy production will be inconsistent at best.