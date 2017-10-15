Britt (knee/groin) is listed as inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Texans.

Britt was a limited participant in each practice session this week, and a true game-time call heading into Sunday's matchup. With the veteran on the shelf for the second week in a row, the Browns and new starting quarterback Kevin Hogan will turn to Rashard Higgins, Bryce Treggs and Ricardo Louis as the primary options in the passing game. It was Louis who led the Cleveland wideouts with 58 snaps and eight targets in Week 5, so expect a similar configuration with Britt once again absent from the active roster. He'll now set his sights on returning to the field for Week 7's showdown against Tennessee, but Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer also noted that ineffectiveness played a role in Britt being inactive for Sunday's matchup. This clouds the status of Britt moving forward, as the perpetually-rebuilding Browns may be inclined to continue giving their younger wideouts opportunities.