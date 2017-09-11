Britt hauled in only one of his three targets for 13 yards during Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

The Browns signed Britt to a four-year, $32.5 million contract this offseason to attempt to replace Terrelle Pryor, but the former Rams' wideout had a forgettable debut. He dropped a crucial pass in the middle of the field during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game and was pretty much nonexistent throughout the contest, and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that his starting job may be in jeopardy going forward. Third wideout Ricardo Louis -- who caught two passes despite playing just 16 snaps -- would likely start alongside Corey Coleman if coach Hue Jackson ultimately ends up making a change.