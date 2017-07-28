Browns' Kenny Britt: Leaves practice early Thursday
Britt was forced to leave practice prematurely Thursday due to cramping, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
A few other Browns' players dealt with cramps on Thursday as well, which is anything but surprising on the first day of training camp. Britt might take it easy for the next few days, but unless this becomes a continuous problem, there's no need to worry about his health.
