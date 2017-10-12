Browns' Kenny Britt: Limited at practice Thursday
Britt (groin, knee) was limited at Thursday's practice.
Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal relays that Britt's groin injury flared up late in Thursday's practice, with the wideout noting afterward, "hopefully this thing calms down so I can go (Sunday)." With that in mind, Britt seems likely to draw a questionable designation for Sunday's game against the Texans.
