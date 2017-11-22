Browns' Kenny Britt: Limited at practice Wednesday
Britt (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.
With Corey Coleman back in the starting lineup in Week 11's loss to the Jaguars, Britt was out-snapped in the contest by Coleman, Ricardo Louis and Rashard Higgins, while catching both of his targets for just five yards. Britt should be available Sunday against the Bengals, but he's a Week 12 fantasy dart and down the road, his path to targets could be further impeded by the looming return of fellow wideout Josh Gordon (suspension).
