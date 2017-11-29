Britt (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

With Corey Coleman back in the mix and Josh Gordon (suspension) poised to return to action this weekend, Britt's fantasy upside is waning. In Week 12's loss to the Bengals, the wideout parlayed 18 snaps into two catches for 52 yards. His limitations at Wednesday's practice were likely maintenance-related, and we wouldn't be surprised if Britt ends up approaching Sunday's game against the Chargers without an injury designation.