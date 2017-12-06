Britt (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Britt had plenty of time earlier this season to carve out a role in the Browns offense and didn't do a ton with the opportunity. Now that Corey Coleman and Josh Gordon are back in the mix and starting at wideout for the 0-12 team, Britt's snaps are down and he's off the fantasy lineup radar.

