Britt (knee/groin) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Britt played through the same pair of injuries in Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Titans, catching two of five targets for seven yards while logging 75 percent of the Browns' offensive snaps. Though he's caught only 10 of 28 targets for 128 yards, Britt has played at least 59 percent of the available snaps each time he's been active this season. His ability to practice any capacity Wednesday suggests he's on track for Sunday's game against the Vikings in London.