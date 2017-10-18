Britt (groin/knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reported prior to the practice session that Britt said he was "getting closer" to playing, and the wideout's limited involvement Wednesday would seemingly validate that. Until Britt is able to take part fully in practice, however, it may be difficult to have much optimism about his availability for Sunday's game against the Titans following a two-week absence. If healthy, Britt would likely step in as the top receiving threat for the Browns, but that role hasn't yielded much fantasy value this season. Through four games, Britt has hauled in just eight of 23 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown.