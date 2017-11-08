Browns' Kenny Britt: Limited Wednesday
Britt was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a knee issue.
Britt's knee ailment is seemingly a new injury, as the team is returning from its bye week. The fact that Britt practiced in some fashion is a positive sign for his Week 10 status, although his health may not be the determining factor whether he plays or not. The 29-year-old was active in Week 8 versus the Vikings but didn't see the field, with head coach Hue Jackson choosing to bench Britt after continuous disappointing outings. Britt has just 10 receptions for 128 yards on the season, but he'll look to save his year -- if he sees field time -- against the Lions n Sunday.
