Browns' Kenny Britt: Limited with knee injury
Britt (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Britt has been on the injury report for much of the season, including last week when he was also limited at Wednesday's practice but returned to full participation by Friday. He caught two of three targets for 38 yards and a score in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Lions, but the solid showing may have been a case of too little too late, with Corey Coleman (hand) expected back for Sunday's nightmare matchup against the Jacksonville defense.
