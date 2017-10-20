Britt (groin/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

After missing back-to-back games, Britt appears to be inching toward a return to action, but his iffy status as Sunday's 1:00 p.m. EDT kickoff approaches makes him a risky roll in Week 7 lineups. If Britt is out or limited this weekend, look for Ricardo Louis and Kasen Williams to head the Browns' wideout corps, with Rashard Higgins and Bryce Treggs also in the mix. Britt's first four games in a Cleveland uniform have yielded just eight catches for 121 yards and a touchdown, so he'll need to establish a better rapport with rookie signal caller DeShone Kizer before reemerging as a reliable fantasy option.