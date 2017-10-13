Browns' Kenny Britt: Listed as questionable
Britt (groin/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, Britt is dealing with a groin injury that forced him to rest late in Thursday's practice. The wideout hopes that the issue will settle down in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, but after being inactive in Week 5 and still not 100 percent, he's a risky roll this weekend, with a new starting QB (Kevin Hogan) adding another variable to the equation.
More News
-
Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 6? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Thursday Night breakdown
Carson Wentz thoroughly outplayed Cam Newton on Thursday night. Is he a more reliable Fantasy...
-
Things to know for Week 6
Adrian Peterson got a new home but does it matter? Heath Cummings talks that and more in Week...
-
Elliott suspension reinstated, for now
The 5th Circuit Court has sided with the NFL. But we're far from finished. See what Heath Cummings...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...