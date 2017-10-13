Britt (groin/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, Britt is dealing with a groin injury that forced him to rest late in Thursday's practice. The wideout hopes that the issue will settle down in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, but after being inactive in Week 5 and still not 100 percent, he's a risky roll this weekend, with a new starting QB (Kevin Hogan) adding another variable to the equation.