Browns' Kenny Britt: Logs limited practice
Britt (knee) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
It amounts to an upgrade for Britt, who was held out of the Browns' first practice of the week Wednesday and instead put in some cardio work on the stationary bike. The Browns haven't expressed much outward concern that Britt is in serious peril of sitting out Sunday against the Bengals, so the expectation remains that he'll be able to fill his normal duties as the club's lead wideout.
