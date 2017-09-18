Britt caught one pass (two targets) for two yards during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Ravens.

Leading up to Sunday's contest, coach Hue Jackson suggested that Britt's starting job may in jeopardy after a subpar performance in Week 1 that included a crucial drop late in the game. Britt did ultimately earn the start against the Ravens, but was on the field for just 59 percent of the team's offensive snaps and was only targeted twice. Rashard Higgins -- who was promoted from the practice squad earlier in the week -- saw 12 more snaps than Britt, which once again calls into question the veteran's wideout immediate future with the team. However, with Corey Coleman (hand) out indefinitely, it's tough to imagine that Britt won't see plenty of targets moving forward, especially against a suspect Colts' defense in Week 3.