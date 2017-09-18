Browns' Kenny Britt: Logs one catch versus Ravens
Britt caught one pass (two targets) for two yards during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Ravens.
Leading up to Sunday's contest, coach Hue Jackson suggested that Britt's starting job may in jeopardy after a subpar performance in Week 1 that included a crucial drop late in the game. Britt did ultimately earn the start against the Ravens, but was on the field for just 59 percent of the team's offensive snaps and was only targeted twice. Rashard Higgins -- who was promoted from the practice squad earlier in the week -- saw 12 more snaps than Britt, which once again calls into question the veteran's wideout immediate future with the team. However, with Corey Coleman (hand) out indefinitely, it's tough to imagine that Britt won't see plenty of targets moving forward, especially against a suspect Colts' defense in Week 3.
More News
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...