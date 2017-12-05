Britt was on the field for just 19 percent of the team's offensive snaps and caught two of three targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Chargers.

Of the five wideouts who saw field time Sunday, Britt earned the fewest amount of snaps, as Josh Gordon's return greatly cut into his role. Britt -- who has just 18 catches -- has been a huge disappointment in 2017, and his role doesn't figure to be changing any time soon.