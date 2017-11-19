Britt will concede his starting role to Corey Coleman (hand) on Sunday against the Jaguars, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Britt saw semi-consistent work over the seven weeks Coleman was on the shelf, but he was also limited by knee and groin issues over that time. He didn't carry an injury designation heading into Week 11, but it looks like the 29-year-old Britt won't suddenly see his role expand any time soon. Further complicating the matter is the pending return of Josh Gordon (suspension), who will be allowed to resume practicing next week. Though he did find the end zone in Week 10, Britt was hardly a consistent fantasy performer when healthy and is currently trending in the wrong direction.