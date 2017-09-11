Browns' Kenny Britt: May face competition
Head coach Hue Jackson hinted that Britt's starting job may not be safe, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. "You're saying that [Britt]'s starting this week," said Jackson. "We don't know that. Let's see."
Britt played 52 of 66 offensive snaps Sunday against Pittsburgh, finishing with just one catch for 13 yards on three targets. Meanwhile, No. 3 wideout Ricardo Louis caught two of three targets for 32 yards, though he was limited to just 16 snaps as the Browns primarily used Duke Johnson from the slot in three-wide formations. Britt's contract and experience should give him a bit of a leash, but it isn't out of the question that Louis could push for a starting job if the veteran remains invisible. Corey Coleman looked like the team's clear No. 1 receiver, catching five of six targets for 53 yards and a touchdown.
