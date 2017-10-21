Britt (groin/knee) was sent home for missing curfew prior to last week's loss to Houston, Cleveland.com reports. According to Cleveland.com, Britt is in danger of being cut if he "messes up again."

Britt had long been known as a headcase going back to his days at Rutgers, but his productive recent seasons gave the impression that he had turned a corner with his professionalism. Either that wasn't the case or he's regressed since signing with Cleveland, and he's backed himself into such a corner that his roster spot is tenuous just six weeks into a four-year, $32.5 million deal. The talent is still there, but it's difficult to know what to expect from Britt going forward. He remains questionable for Sunday's game against Tennessee due to groin and knee injuries, though he was at least a limited practice participant all week.