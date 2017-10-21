Browns' Kenny Britt: Missed curfew last week
Britt (groin/knee) was sent home for missing curfew prior to last week's loss to Houston, Cleveland.com reports. According to Cleveland.com, Britt is in danger of being cut if he "messes up again."
Britt had long been known as a headcase going back to his days at Rutgers, but his productive recent seasons gave the impression that he had turned a corner with his professionalism. Either that wasn't the case or he's regressed since signing with Cleveland, and he's backed himself into such a corner that his roster spot is tenuous just six weeks into a four-year, $32.5 million deal. The talent is still there, but it's difficult to know what to expect from Britt going forward. He remains questionable for Sunday's game against Tennessee due to groin and knee injuries, though he was at least a limited practice participant all week.
More News
-
Week 7 DFS plays
If you're playing on FanDuel there's no better game to stack than the Falcons and the Patr...
-
Jamey Eisenberg Week 7 sleepers
Chris Ivory and Derrick Henry could be popular players in Week 7 based on injuries at running...
-
Week 7 backup plans
Chris Towers goes through the biggest names on the injury to figure out who you might need...
-
NFL Week 7 fantasy football rankings
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor in your fantasy...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...