Britt didn't practice Wednesday due to knee and groin injuries, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Britt, who inked a four-year, $32.5 million contract with the Browns this offseason, has been plagued thus far by drops, leaving him with a modest stat line (eight catches for 121 yards and a touchdown) through four games. Assuming Britt rebounds health wise in time to play Sunday against the Jets, he's a risky fantasy play in Week 5, albeit one with bounce-back potential, considering the strong 2016 season that he parlayed into the aforementioned new deal.