Browns' Kenny Britt: No longer on injury report
Britt (knee) no longer carries a Week 10 injury designation after practicing fully Friday.
Britt was limited Wednesday and Thursday but is now on track to be available Sunday against the Lions. How much of a role he plays this week remains to be seen, with a wait-and see approach in order after the wideout suited up Week 8 but did not actually play any snaps. The 29-year-old has caught just 10 of 27 targets for 128 yards and a TD through five contests. The Browns were no doubt hoping for more when they signed Britt to a four-year, $32.5 million deal back in March.
